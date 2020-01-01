Donald Trump Jr. and plenty of others took to Twitter after liberal media pundits’ predictions of President Donald Trump’s “Benghazi” failed to unfold, thanks to the U.S. response to Iran-backed protests.

A crowd of rock-throwing militants managed to break through a gate at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday amidst unrest surrounding Sunday’s U.S. airstrikes on a militia group backed by Iran. However, bolstered by the addition of 100 U.S. troops on Tuesday, security personnel used tear gas and rubber bullets Wednesday to successfully protect the main compound and U.S. personnel.

As events unfolded Tuesday, several media figures seemed to compare the president’s response in Iraq to the response to the Islamic terrorist attack on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, that led to the death of Ambassador Chris Stevens and three others in 2012.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid predicted the situation would be “Trump’s Benghazi.” Later, President Trump himself responded by calling it “the Anti-Benghazi!” during his Tuesday announcement that embassy personnel were safe.

As Trump’s Benghazi unfolds in Iraq… https://t.co/X8FsJpt6Au — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2019

The Anti-Benghazi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter several times on Wednesday to comment on the topic. Responding specifically to Reid, Trump Jr. wrote that “Trump’s Benghazi” was met “with decisive action.”

“Trump’s Benghazi” was handled with decisive action, like an actual leader would respond. The response (since they actually bothered to respond, unlike Obama/Crooked) was really the anti-Benghazi response! You’re welcome. https://t.co/pih1s9PfHl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 1, 2020

Trump Jr. and many others, including Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk and Rep. Lee Zeldin, used the social media network to criticize those who called this “another Benghazi,” and drew a stark contrast between both responses to attacks on U.S. facilities. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Blue Checkmark Twitter Bashing Trump For Not Taking Barron To World Series)

It’s nice to wake up in a country who once again leads like they should. When our embassy’s is under attack & they ask for help they actually get it… Immediately! Yesterday’s action vs the disgraceful response at Benghazi is all you need to know about leadership then & now! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 1, 2020

I love having a President who will respond immediately to threats against Americans abroad. You know one who isn’t influenced by The PC brigade and their feeling, but one who stands up for Americans in danger and puts their safety first. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 1, 2020

It’s a sad day when you can hear it in the media’s voice how upset they are that the Iraq embassy attack hasn’t turned into a disaster like Benghazi because this administration had the guts to actually take action & defend Americans. At least we know whose side they’re on! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 1, 2020

Several others weighed in on the hot topic:

Benghazi:

-13-hour attack

-No military response

-4 Americans dead Iraq:

-Militiamen (or “mourners according to NYT) storm US embassy

-immediate military response

-Air support

-Marines dispatched to reinforce

-No deaths so far, thank God Yeah, those sound exactly the same. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 31, 2019

Why didn’t you “butt in” when Hillary let our patriotic servicemen and diplomat die in Benghazi? Too busy with your extravagant trips at tax payer expense? Sit down, Nancy………..unlike Obama, Trump’s got this. https://t.co/8V7rFKWzVP — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 1, 2020

Imagine hating the president so much that you would wish the attack on our Iraqi Embassy yesterday would end up like Benghazi That’s what many Democrats and members of the mainstream media spent New Year’s Eve doing The left truly hates Trump more than they love America — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 1, 2020

When help was requested from Obama’s State Department in Benghazi — THE CALLS WERE IGNORED. When help was requested from President Trump’s State Department in Baghdad — HELP WAS SENT IMMEDIATELY. That’s the difference between a Commander-in-Chief and a Community Organizer! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 1, 2020

There will be no Benghazi sequels today or any other day under the Trump administration. If that disappoints you, check yourself. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 31, 2019

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton did nothing for our own at Benghazi. They left them to die and then lied about it. President Trump just sent 100 Marines to handle the Embassy attack in Iraq. I stand with President Trump. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 31, 2019

Trump is flooding the zone in Baghdad with firepower while progressives all but pray for more dead diplomats and service members a la Benghazi. Hell of a way for Resistance Media and its sycophants to end 2019. https://t.co/hV1fJ3YivD — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) January 1, 2020

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton waited 13 HOURS to help Americans in Benghazi. President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ acted in 13 MINUTES to help Americans in Iraq. Remember the difference! https://t.co/fvl3xayGfX — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) January 1, 2020

I love how the Left got so excited over the idea that the attack in Baghdad could be “Trump’s Benghazi” That’s some sick stuff. I also love how the Left was wrong, and that no Americans were killed. Remember, it’s always a beautiful day when Leftists don’t get what they want. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) January 1, 2020

The Resistance has basically been rooting for another Benghazi with potential American casualties in Iraq all because they want to dunk on Trump. What a time to be alive. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 1, 2020

Trump’s Benghazi…except Americans under attack weren’t abandoned to be tortured & murdered. And, no one from the administration has tried to blame a YouTube video. Btw how’s that @FBI investigation into your hacking claims going? https://t.co/3Scmi3epI0 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 1, 2020