On Tuesday night, CNN’s Anderson Cooper said live on-air, “Who has the biggest c*** in Hollywood,” while recalling a comment made by his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

Standing alongside Bravo’s Andy Cohen, shot-sipping Cooper detailed a conversation he had with his mother right before she was interviewed on “Watch What Happens Live,” a show hosted by Cohen.

“He’s not going to ask me who’s got the biggest bleep … of anyone I’ve ever been with,” Cohen recalled Vanderbilt asking her son, according to The Daily Mail.

Cooper, for some reason, took it a step further and used the word “c***” during his retelling of the story.

“She turns to me out of the blue and goes, ‘He’s not going to ask me who’s got the biggest c*** in Hollywood, is he?’ That’s what she said,” the CNN anchor said.

“Anderson just said it, okay,” the shocked Bravo host responded.

Oddly enough, a shot-taking Cooper discussed his mother’s sex life last year during his New Year’s coverage for the news network. The Daily Wire reported:

Later in the night, while talking with [actress Faye] Dunaway about famous men she’d worked with, Cooper brought up his mother’s sex life, claiming that she “hooked up with” Marlon Brando. “She and Carol Matthau both watched the movie and both made a deal they were going to ‘meet up,’” Cooper said. “Carol got it first and then set it up for my mom. It was a ‘one night date.’”

CNN is widely-knows for their raunchy New Year’s Eve coverage, wherein serious anchors get drunk on-air, or even get their ears pierced, during their coverage.

Two years ago, for instance, the news network openly promoted drugs. The Daily Wire reported:

Reporting from Colorado, CNN featured Kaye in two separate segments, once on a party bus that showed people using marijuana, and another at a “puff, pass and paint party” where she was seen holding a joint, The Hollywood Reported noted. Kaye held up the joint to the camera at the “puff, pass and paint party” and said “this is for Andy,” referring to Anderson Cooper’s new co-host, Andy Cohen. Though she demonstrated for the audience how to use a bong and gas mask, even helping light one for one partier, and made a show of holding a joint, she did not appear to partake on camera.

In 2016, CNN had comedian Kathy Griffin help out with hosting their New Year’s coverage. This, too, was, uh, bizarre. Ms. Griffin stripped down to her bra and flaunted herself to the New York City crowd, which included children.

“Griffin asks Cooper to hold her mic and proceeds to take off her coat to expose herself in a bra to Cooper’s horror,” The Daily Wire noted at the time. After Griffin stripped, Cooper pointed out her actions were “not appropriate” and let the comedian know “there’s kids here.”

“Get some clothes on,” one lady from the crowd shouted.

Griffin, however, did not put her coat back on, despite requests from Cooper, too. She showed off her bra and plugged her content to the crowd, instead.

WATCH:

Of course Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are talking about “who has the biggest cock in Hollywood” live on #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/7cwaMGBQ3W — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 1, 2020