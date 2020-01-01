Hundreds of Iranian-backed activists stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Iraqi security forces failed to stop the raid on the US Embassy.

The Iraqi protesters were carrying Hezbollah flags.

AH-64 Apaches were deployed to protect the US Embassy in Baghdad.

President Trump gave an update on the Iran backed militia attack in the U.S. embassy in Baghdad Tuesday afternoon, declaring the embassy “SAFE” and proclaiming the situation The Anti-Benghazi”.

Trump also threatened Iran it would pay dearly for any loss of life or damaged facilities in any future attacks. No U.S. personnel were reported wounded in the attack.

President Trump: “The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request……..Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

On Wednesday Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei taunted President Trump on Twitter.

Khamenei: That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran.

1st: You can’t do anything.

2nd: If you were logical —which you’re not— you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you.

The post “You Can’t Do Anything” – Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Taunts President Trump on Twitter Following Raid on US Embassy in Baghdad appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.