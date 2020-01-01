Former Vice President Joe Biden remains at the top of the Democratic field, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the most recent Economist/YouGov poll.

Biden leads Sanders by 10 percentage points at 29%, while Sanders notched 19%, in a poll where participants were asked who they would vote for if the presidential primary or caucus was held today.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., rounded out the top five spots.

Warren sits at 18%, Buttigieg at 8% and Klobuchar at 4%. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who just entered the race, tied at 3% with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Forty-one percent said they would be disappointed if Gabbard became the Democratic nominee. Warren was picked as voters’ second choice at 15% and Sanders third with 9%.

The poll surveyed 1,123 registered voters between Dec. 28 and 31 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.