The first person to obtain a legal “non-binary” sex designation has admitted that his “non-binary” designation was a “psychologically harmful legal fiction,” adding that he was “indoctrinated to believe that I had this thing called a gender identity and that suppressing it was causing my mental health problems. It was all a lie.”

In an exclusive report from PJ Media, James Shupe told PJ Media, “The charade of not being male, the legal fiction, it’s over. The lies behind my fictitious sex changes, something I shamefully participated in, first to female, and then to non-binary, have been forever exposed. A truthful accounting of events has replaced the deceit that allowed me to become America’s first legally non-binary person.”

Shupe continued, “The legal record has now been corrected and LGBT advocates are no longer able to use my historic non-binary court order to advance their toxic agenda,” he added. “I am and have always been male. That is my biological truth, the only thing capable of grounding me to reality.”

“The legal fiction is over!” James Shupe, who became the first legally non-binary American, is reversing the historic court order that enshrined transgender identity in law. He aims to prevent others from falling victim to the lies that wreaked havoc… https://t.co/QUcZH9anQ1 — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) December 31, 2019

Shupe warned Jones David Hollister, a woman who identifies as non-binary and wants to change her legal designation to non-binary, against doing so, saying, “I hope that Hollister and all the others are denied the right to change their sex to non-binary because it’s fraud and legal fiction based on pseudoscience. I was indoctrinated to believe that I had this thing called a gender identity and that suppressing it was causing my mental health problems. It was all a lie.”

Hollister has used Shupe’s case to buttress her attempt to change her legal designation.

Shupe recalled, “I ended up in the psych ward three times because of hormones. I had blood clots in my eyes because my estrogen levels were 2,585 instead of 200, low bone density, problems controlling my bladder, and emotional instability. Blood tests indicated I was dropping into kidney disease territory (EFGR below 60) for about 18 months, I had chronic dermatology issues and skin reactions to estrogen patches, I passed out on the kitchen floor from Spironolactone.”

He continued, “The gender transitions were supposed to fix my mental health problems, but I kept getting worse instead. The high-powered marijuana made me psychotic. I started hearing booming noises and having visions of being some Indian woman. I started believing I was some kind of chosen one who was picked to restore the third gender to North America, that’s what I thought the visions were telling me.”

Shupe has a daughter from his three-decade marriage to his wife. In 2013 he began identifying as a transgender woman, but never had a surgical sex change. In June 2016, he was legally enabled to change his sex from female to non-binary.

PJ Media noted, “In just a manner of months, Shupe went from supporting transgender military service to defending Trump’s requirement that servicemembers live according to their biological sex. Suddenly, the media was no longer interested in his opinions.”

Shupe told PJ Media, “Not a single Oregon media outlet has been willing to talk to me, let alone report that I’ve reclaimed my birth sex and have denounced gender ideology. They dropped me after I supported Trump’s ban on gender dysphoria in the military. That got me canceled.”

He recalled, “In January 2019, I walked into the DMV and confronted a clerk with my U.S. passport, telling her ‘look, I’m a male, I’m reclaiming my male birth sex, and I want a driver’s license with ‘male’ instead of ‘female.’”

On December 11, Shupe petitioned the Multnomah County Court in Oregon, writing:

The purpose of my request is to restore the original male sex designation that I was correctly observed to be at birth and to restore the precious name given to me at birth by my parents … Despite six years of hormonal treatments, my sex was immutable, and I remained the same biological male I was at the time of my birth. In hindsight, my sex change to non-binary was a psychologically harmful legal fiction, and I desire to reclaim my male birth sex. Despite my documented history of severe mental illness, my birth certificate has been changed twice previously. … Since receiving the 2016 non-binary court judgment in this case, I have been correctly diagnosed with a ‘sexual paraphilia’ by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the root cause of previous confusion about my sexual identity.

Shupe concluded to PJ Media, “It’s an incredibly painful thing to walk back a landmark court decision that made you internationally famous and admit the whole thing was based on lies and deceit.”