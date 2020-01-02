(MOTOR JUNKIE) For almost 10 years now, electric vehicles have been the talk of the car industry. From the early Tesla models up to today’s Mustang Mach E, electric vehicles tried to show what the future of personal transport looks like. To some, they are appealing since modern electric vehicles introduced zero emissions and high-tech driving interfaces.

However, EV manufacturers have hidden the downsides of those vehicles. The purpose of this list is to reveal to you the 20 things they won’t tell you. Keep reading to discover why electric cars are still far from perfect. Here’s why you should think twice before purchasing one.

Read the full story ›

The post 20 downsides of electric vehicles drivers often overlook appeared first on WND.