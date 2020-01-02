FOX NEWS) — Three mountain lions found eating human remains and determined to be a danger to the public near a popular Tucson hiking trail have been killed, Arizona officials said Wednesday.

While the animals were not considered linked to the deceased’s death, they failed to show any fear of officers trying to remove the remains, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a statement, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Authorities closed off a portion of the Coronado National Forest for a day while officials attempted unsuccessfully to trap the mountain lions.

Read the full story ›