(FOX NEWS) A 28-year-old man in China has been ordered to pay the equivalent of over $17,000 in damages to an airline after he tossed some coins into a plane’s engine for good luck last year.

Lu Chao was arrested after boarding a Lucky Air flight in Anqing, in the Anhui province, after the airline’s crew found two one-yuan coins on the ground near the plane’s engine. Lu later admitted he had tossed the coins for “luck” prior to the Feb. 17, 2019 flight.

