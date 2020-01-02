Amid the spate of anti-Semitic attacks occurring around the world, and particularly the series of vicious assaults on Jews in the New York/New Jersey area recently, a massive celebration of Jewish learning was held in Met Life Stadium in New Jersey on Wednesday night where 90,000 people braved the cold to rejoice over their completion of studying the entire Talmud in the Daf Yomi tradition, a daily odyssey that takes 7 ½ years.

Known as the Siyum HaShas, as “Siyum” means “completion,” “Ha” means “the,” and “Shas” is the name for the 20-volume Babylonian Talmud, the celebration is unlike any other celebration, as it is not a massive gathering to share a sporting event or musical concert but rather an introspective journey into the intricacies of Jewish law and an elucidation of what is adumbrated in the Bible. The Siyum HaShas, which has completed its 13thcycle, is marked by celebrations around the world by Jews; the other celebrations will be marked in the next few weeks.

Rabbi Yaakov Perlow explained, “Every person must maintain in his program of daily activities, just like he eats and sleeps and walks the streets and breathes fresh air, every person must learn Torah. This is ‘Ki Haim Chayeinu’ (They are our life) in its simplest meaning and its profound message.”

Herschel Schachter of Yeshiva University added, “Rashi (Medieval commentator on the Bible and the Talmud) in his commentary on the Bible quotes from the early rabbis ‘You shall love the Lord your God,’ which we say every day twice a day; ‘How does one develop a love? By learning Torah.’ By learning Torah we come closer, we get to understand a little bit allegorically what God is all about. And if you know something about Him, it’s worthwhile to fall in love with Him.”

In light of the anti-Semitic attacks that have eventuated recently, CBS News noted, “Rabbi Yosef C. Golding, an organizer, told The Record newspaper that he has worked with more than 50 law enforcement agencies on security for the event, and that more than 300 uniformed state police were in the stadium. The event was broadcast internationally.”

Rabbi Yissocher Frand offered, “The Nazis burned the Talmud because they knew that this text has the power to rebuild the Jewish people.” In 1242, King Louis IX of France ordered the burning of all the handwritten copies of the Talmud; each 20-volume set contains roughly 1.8 million words.

Rabbi Daniel Wasserman of the Shaare Torah Congregation told CBS News, “I live in Pittsburgh and of course, just over a year ago, we had the massacre in Pittsburgh. We see what’s been happening here, all of the anti-Semitic attacks last week and on the streets in New York. Whatever the reasons are, I’ll leave that to the political scientists. But the reality is that whether it’s ourselves or any ethnic group, we are here. We’re proud. We’re not going anywhere. And this is a perfect example of it.”

Fox News reported one attendee stating, “We are gathering to celebrate the Talmud because it is the source of our strength.”

[embedded content]