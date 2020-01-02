The No Malarkey bus got a makeover…

Joe Biden rolled out the “Battle For the Soul of the Nation” Bus this week in Iowa.

Biden ditches ‘No Malarkey!’ bus wrap, replacing it with ‘restoring the soul of the nation,’ a common campaign refrain. Now I’m journalistically obligated to look for malarkey. pic.twitter.com/ILjZdLwnco — Cleve R. Wootson Jr. (@CleveWootson) January 2, 2020

Who thinks of this rubbish?

Biden’s new slogan ought to really rev up the Democrat base!

Here’s video:

NEW YEAR, New Bus: “No Malarkey” here, the Biden bus traveling through Iowa has a new look. It’s now broadcasting @JoeBiden’s reminder that America is currently in “The Battle for the Soul of the Nation.” pic.twitter.com/aXx3oqnd0N — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) January 2, 2020

