Former Vice President Joe Biden, claiming President Donald Trump is putting the future of “our planet at risk,” said Trump must be defeated in November so immediate action can be taken to address the “climate emergency.”

Biden’s remarks came in a Wednesday night tweet.

He wrote: “Every day that Donald Trump remains in the White House puts the future of our planet at risk. We have to beat him this November and take immediate action to address the climate emergency.”

Biden pointed to a Washington Post report. That report had noted the 10-year span, from 2010 through 2019, marked the hottest decade on record. It predicted the mark will stand until the end of 2029, “but, trends suggest, not much past that point.”