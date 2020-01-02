Bill Taylor, who served a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry, has officially departed as the top official at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine.

Taylor had announced in December he was leaving his job as charge d’affaires in Kiev after six months. He turned his post over to Kristina Kvien on Jan. 1.

He had told the House Intelligence Committee in November that President Donald Trump was overhead asking about “the investigations” he wanted Ukraine to pursue.

He also questioned the decision to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid for Kiev and an Oval Office meeting with Trump for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a farewell message, he stressed America’s “strong support” for Ukraine and voiced optimism about the country, CNN noted.

“The time since June has been a great one, it’s an exciting time to be in Ukraine,” Taylor said. “This has been a great time for me to be here and it’s going to be a great time going forward.”