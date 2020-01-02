We knew three years ago that the fake Russian narrative was to distract from Obamagate and we said so. Now we know that Farkas was also involved in the Ukraine and the now infamous oil and gas company, Burisma.

Lookin flash in that Burisma gear .@EvelynNFarkas pic.twitter.com/OwR7yPEF45 — JadedKushner – Supernatural Wisdom-PARODY (@JarradKushner) December 31, 2019

Burisma is the same company that Joe Biden’s son once served as a Board member while his father was VP. The same company that is under scrutiny for hiring Hunter Biden and paying him millions for knowing absolutely nothing about oil and gas in the Ukraine.

Farkas is also pictured with members of the Atlantic Council which is heavily connected to the recent whistleblower case in the House which also involves the Ukraine.

Farkas, is a former top Obama administration Defense Department official. She has been advocating for the intelligence community and other government employees to collect information that could be damaging to President Trump and leak it to the media. She once said:

“And I know that we have to preserve our sources and methods [speaking about the U.S. intelligence community], but at some point you know, sometimes maybe you have to actually compromise some kind of source or method if it comes down to saving American democracy.”

Also, Farkas is now running for Congress.

Who on Obama’s gang didn’t make money in the Ukraine?

Hat tip D. Manny and Yaacov Apelbaum