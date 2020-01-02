On Thursday, a man charged with second degree manslaughter in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old Albany woman was released from jail after the judge overseeing the case reportedly claimed Democrats’ new “bail reform” legislation no longer allows her to keep the charged party in custody.

“Happening now: Paul Barbaritano is being released on his own recognizance,” reported Spectrum News Albany reporter Jaclyn Cangro. “He is charged with 2nd degree manslaughter in connection to the death of Nicole Jennings.”

“Barbaritano was being held at the Albany County Jail. The DA’s Office argued he made admissions that he ’caused’ Jennings’ death,” Cangro noted.

According to the reporter, the judge “repeatedly said that’s no longer the burden for bail.”

The Times-Union reported of Barbaritano, “A city man charged with second-degree manslaughter in the strangulation-and-stabbing death of a woman was released from jail Thursday under the new bail reforms that eliminated bail for that charge and most other felonies.”

“Barbaritano’s initial police report claims he wrapped a belt around Jennings’ neck, tightening it before stabbing her,” Cangro reported. “The DA’s Office says it is considering presenting a second degree murder charge before a grand jury. Barbaritano’s attorney had no comment after court today.”

According to a report from Spectrum News, a friend of Barbaritano contacted police “with concerns he might harm himself.”

Barbaritano, 52, was found by police with “self-inflicted stab wounds” when responding to the call. Authorities also discovered Jennings’ dead body inside her apartment in Albany.

“This investigation is still ongoing. It’s far from over,” said Albany Police Officer Steve Smith, the outlet noted. “It’s possible there could be more charges, possible that the charges could be upgraded.”

It remains unclear how exactly the two knew one another, though police have confirmed they were not strangers.

As reported by The Daily Wire on Thursday, a woman named Tiffany Harris was arrested and released for two different alleged attacks within three days due to early-implemented “bail reform” in New York City. On New Year’s Eve, Harris was arrested yet again.

Harris “was nabbed for allegedly slugging three Jewish women and yelling ‘F-U, Jews!’ but let go Saturday with no bail, despite an open assault case. Last month, she got no jail for a felony in another incident,” The New York Post reported. “Nabbed again Sunday in a new attack, she was once more freed, on no bail, Monday.”

Harris was most recently picked up on Tuesday at a Brooklyn area hotel “on an arrest warrant issued earlier Tuesday after she allegedly failed to comply with court-ordered monitoring,” the Post reports, citing officials.

On Wednesday, Cangro posted a list of crimes New York judges are no longer allowed to set bail for.

“Confused about bail and discovery reform? This is the list of crimes New York judges are no longer able to set bail for. That means pending conviction, those charged with these crimes will stay out of jail (unless for certain circumstances),” the reporter explained.

