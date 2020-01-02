Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced today if Democrats DO NOT deliver their articles of impeachment to the US Senate as is required he will introduce a measure on Monday to dismiss Pelosi’s slapdash articles of impeachment on Monday January 6th.

Nancy Pelosi is now on notice.

She has three days to decide.

Senator Hawley, the former Attorney General in Missouri, tweeted this warning out on Thursday.

Senator Josh Hawley: Dems said impeachment was URGENT. Now they don’t want to have a trial, because they have no evidence. In real world, if prosecution doesn’t proceed with case, it gets dismissed. So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution. This will expose Dems’ circus for what it is: a fake impeachment, abuse of the Constitution, based on no evidence. If Dems won’t proceed with trial, bogus articles should be dismissed and @realDonaldTrump fully cleared.

