Getty Images

According to Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials, General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport.

Associated Press reported:

Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday that Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests. The PMF blamed the United States for an attack at Baghdad International Airport Friday. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. or Iran.

Seven people were reportedly killed on Friday during the airstrike in Baghdad.

It is unclear who fired the missile or rocket but it followed Tuesday and Wednesday’s Iranian-backed proxy groups’ attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

On Thursday, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps threatened the United States.

Major General Hossein Salami warned the US, “Iran annihilates any aggressor.”

Salami added that Iran is not afraid of any war.

“There are some indications out there that they [Iran and their proxies] may be planning additional attacks,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said at the Pentagon earlier Thursday.

“So do I think they may do something? Yes, and they will likely regret it,” Esper added.

