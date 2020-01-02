A U.S. rocket attack on an envoy near the Baghdad airport in Iraq killed at least seven people late Thursday, including a senior Iranian military leader, Qassem Soleimani, according to Iraqi state television.

Reuters reported that Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in the strike.

Soleimani was head of the elite Quds Force, and was closely linked to Iran’s foreign proxy groups, according to The Washington Post.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirmed Thursday night that the Pentagon launched the attack.

T he Pentagon released statement saying:

At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week. This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.

A spokesman for the Iraqi militia group told Reuters, “The American and Israeli enemy is responsibly for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.