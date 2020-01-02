After having her talk show canceled by the E! channel, actress Busy Philipps issued an epic rant to ring in the New Year.

According to Fox News, the former “Busy Tonight” host explained to her Instagram followers on Wednesday how E! canceled her show with little to no notice.

“On APRIL 5, 2019! I flew to Dallas to shoot commercials over the weekend for Michael’s. When my plane took off, the song that came on shuffle was my favorite Deerhunter song He Would Have Laughed. I felt like it was a good sign. When I landed, my manager texted me to call her. Which I did. And she told me E! would not renew my show after the order was finished in a month. It was effectively canceled,” wrote Philipps.

“I was blindsided, especially since the last text I had from the head of E! (who’s now gone) was about marketing for ‘Busy Tonight’ that he was excited to tell me about,” she continued.

The abrupt cancelation cut Philipps so deep that even her 11-year-old daughter, Birdie, wrote a scathing letter denouncing E! as the “worst tv network EVER.

“You are the worst tv network EVER why! Well 1. You got ride of my moms show. 2 you mad alot of people lose there jobs 3. You s*ck,” Birdie wrote. “Well anyways my mom does work much harder than you so you don’t diserve her. She will find another place + do her show when it becomes popular she will shove it up your a**. Sincerely Birdie.”

Philipps then turned her cancelation into a message about sexism, advising girls to persist in the fact of men always trying to “f**k you over.”

“My girl knows something about her mom – I work hard … and love to prove people wrong and finally, the men will always try to f*** you over so f*** em and figure out something else,” concluded Philipps. “Which is exactly what Caissie and I have been doing. And next year; in 2020 we will finally be able to share it. So Happy New Year everyone!! Goodnight you guys! I love you SO much!!!”

Busy Philipps (formerly of “Freaks and Geeks”) rose to prominence in 2019 when she used her platform on E! to advocate for abortion by strongly denouncing Georgia’s fetal heartbeat bill while praising her own abortion as a great decision.

“I had an abortion when I was fifteen years old, and I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country,” she said on her show.

“So this morning, Georgia’s governor signed a bill effectively banning abortion after five to six weeks into pregnancy. That’s before most women even know that they’re pregnant,” she claimed. “Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what’s best for them. Nobody else. Nobody.”

Later, when testifying before Congress, Busy Philipps dodged the question when Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) pressed her on whether late-term abortion is an act of infanticide.

“I think that it’s something that is very important,” said Philipps. “I don’t believe that a politician’s place is to decide what’s best for a woman — it’s a choice between a woman and her doctor.”