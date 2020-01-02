https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/china-puppet-ron-howard-attacks-president-trump-in-unhinged-screed-mike-cernovich-puts-him-in-his-place/

The Hollywood elites opened their year lashing out at President Trump, the most successful economic president in a century.

Ron Howard bashed the US President in an unhinged screed on Twitter.

In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest,morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US

Ron’s attack on the president would be more effective if any of it made sense or was even a tiny bit truthful.

Mike Cernovich quickly put Ron in his place.

“You take money from Communist China.”

