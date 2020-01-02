The editor-in-chief of Christianity Today, Mark Galli, will retire this Friday, a few weeks after penning the editorial calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office.

“Well, my retirement is a couple of days away,” Galli tweeted on Tuesday. “Will be posting here more often now that I have more time on my hands. Well, given my last week, maybe not.”

He first announced his intention to retire last October, setting the date on January 3, 2020.

“I’ve been EIC for about seven years now, and as it goes with many jobs, I think I finally understand what I should have been doing all along!” Galli said in a press release. “It has been quite a ride for the ministry, economically and journalistically. Some definite lows, to be sure, and some wonderful highs. Aside from a strong sense of God’s call, what’s given me most joy is the people I have worked with—men and women who are passionate about their faith and dedicated to their work, and have a sense of humor to boot.”

Christianity Today confirmed Galli’s upcoming departure, tweeting, “our editor in chief for two more days,” on Wednesday. The magazine added later that Galli will continue to send his weekly newsletter every Friday.

“We want CT to be a place that welcomes Christians from across the political spectrum, and reminds everyone that politics is not the end and purpose of our being,” Galli wrote in his editorial earlier this month. “That said, we do feel it necessary from time to time to make our own opinions on political matters clear — always, as Graham encouraged us, doing so with both conviction and love. We love and pray for our president, as we love and pray for leaders (as well as ordinary citizens) on both sides of the political aisle.”