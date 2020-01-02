A man who survived the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999 said he wished there had been a legal gun owner on the scene who could have stopped the attack the way a church member stopped a shooting in a Texas church last weekend.

Evan Todd was the first student to be wounded in the attack that left 13 dead at the hands of two armed students, and was reportedly the last one to speak to them before they ended the shooting by killing themselves. His experience has led him to believe that school security is crucial to protecting students, teachers, and staff.

“I stared down the barrel of a gun at Columbine, where 13 people were murdered and almost 30 wounded,” Todd wrote on Twitter. “I wished then and now that we had a Jack Wilson that fateful day. The world would be a better place if there were more men and women like Jack Wilson.”

Jack Wilson was the man who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire on Sunday at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

Todd was commenting on an opinion article in USA Today that called it “terrifying” that numerous attendees at the church that day possessed firearms.

“In other words, [Wilson is] exactly the kind of man you want around with a firearm,” the article read. “But we know nothing about the at least six other parishioners who also appeared to draw their handguns at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. And that’s terrifying.”

In the article, the writer said it’s good that Wilson had a gun because he was qualified as a former sheriff’s deputy and firearms instructor, but that the ability of other, potentially less-qualified gun owners to carry in church is cause for concern.