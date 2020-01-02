When will Joe Biden’s family intervene?

77-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday kicked off his first campaign stop of 2020 in Iowa.

The bumbling idiot was all over the place making wild claims such as Vladimir Putin personally paid for online bots to attack him.

Biden then falsely claimed that World War 2 ended before the 1920’s while he was arguing in favor of more immigration.

World War 2 began in 1939 and ended in 1945.

Old Joe was actually referring to World War 1 which ended in 1918.

“Like every other major wave that has occurred — whether it was Catholics like me…or whether it was in the 1920’s after World War 2 — these great waves of immigration that came in,” Biden said.

Ironically, the US’s immigration policy back in the 1920’s was very strict. There was no refugee policy and the Immigration Act of 1924 banned all immigrants from Asia.

Immigration quotas were also set to prevent too many immigrants coming in from various countries “outside the Western hemisphere.”

But the liberal dolts listening to old Joe babble about US immigration policy from the 1920’s are too stupid to realize he was touting strict immigration laws, much, much stricter than anything President Trump has ever proposed.

WATCH:

