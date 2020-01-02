Quid-Pro-Creepy-Joe

He just can’t help himself.

Joe Biden raised a few eyebrows again on New Year’s Day.

Campaigning in New Hampshire Joe Biden turned to his attention to one of the little girls in the audience,

“How old are you honey. 11-years-old. Talk to me before you leave.”

What a creepster.

Via ALX.

BIDEN: “How old are you honey? 11 years old. Talk to me before we leave, ok?” What is it with this guy? pic.twitter.com/t9v54gaRP6 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 2, 2020

