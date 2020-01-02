New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday issued a press release calling for a ban on the online purchase of gun components within the state, The Hill reports.

“New York has the strongest gun safety protections in the nation, but every day dangerous people seek to find new ways around them,” Cuomo, a Democrat, said in a press release. “This common sense measure would ban these untraceable guns and require anyone who wants to build their own firearm to come out of the shadows once and for all.”

He goes on to single out “80% kits,” which can be purchased online and contains instructions and about 80% of the parts needed to assemble a usable firearm.

“These kits allow people who would otherwise be prohibited from purchasing a gun to obtain various components and build a gun at home,” Cuomo continued. “These do-it-yourself firearms do not contain serial numbers, making them untraceable by authorities. In 2019, the number of individuals using these untraceable guns in New York increased significantly; dozens have been seized by law enforcement across the state.”