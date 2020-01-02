Almost as if by clockwork, countless Democrats pop up after a high-profile shooting incident and immediately demand stricter gun control laws — even as facts of the shooting are unclear and the reality remains that their proposals would do nothing to prevent such incidents in the future.

If it weren’t for the serious nature of the left’s incessant threats to undermine and destroy a fundamental Constitutional right, the constant calls for gun control could be ignored.

Yet, even in spite of the dire seriousness of Democrats’ intentions, the decidedly unserious and overtly ignorant manner in which some Democrats make those calls to disarm the American people is laughable.

The National Rifle Association recently spent some time with three proud gun owners and Second Amendment advocates from Texas — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, and conservative comedian Chad Prather — to gauge their reactions to several clips of Democrats demanding more gun control laws.

.@NRAStudents showed Texans @TedCruz, @DanCrenshawTX, and @WatchChad videos of the top gun control advocates talking about taking their guns. Their reactions are priceless. These Texans know that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. #StudentsFor2A pic.twitter.com/ey8brqc1QT — NRA (@NRA) January 1, 2020

TRENDING: Happy New Year! Ocasio-Cortez’s seat in Congress may vanish

First up was a nearly unintelligible garble of words from former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden babbled on incoherently about “a magazine with 100 clips in it” and how geese were better protected than humans since hunting regulations limited shotguns to only three rounds, or some such nonsense.

Prather could only utter “Wow” in response to the clip while Crenshaw said, “I have no idea what he’s talking about. Yeah. That was so ridiculous,” and later added, “It’s a magazine, by the way, it’s not a clip.”

Next up was a video of former Texas representative and failed Democratic presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke.

The clip was of his infamous “Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47” quip at a primary debate just prior to dropping out of the race.

Cruz could only chuckle and shake his head as he sarcastically said, “Well, look, I feel quite confident if a skinny liberal shows up at your door, you will naturally disarm and just give up your rights.”

The senator went on to explain more seriously that O’Rourke and others wanted to take away people’s guns because “A disarmed citizenry is dependent on the government. It’s docile, it’s controllable, and they want all the power to be in Washington.”

Crenshaw said, “Rifles are only responsible for less than 3 percent of gun deaths. So if you’re trying to solve the problem, this isn’t the way to do it.”

Following that was a clip of Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee rambling on about the time she held a “heavy” AR-15 rifle which was supposedly chambered for a .50-caliber bullet, ammunition that in her view should be “licensed” and banned from the streets.

Cruz said, “I don’t know what Sheila is describing there, maybe someone gave her a Revolutionary War cannon — but it ain’t any AR-15 I’ve ever seen.”

The senator went on to compare her remarks to the absurd USA Today article which had asserted that a “chainsaw bayonet” was a popular attachment to AR-15 rifles. He said, “This is nutty, it is ignorant, and it is all designed to scare people and go after your rights.”

The final clip was of Democratic Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens literally screaming to her constituents about how “the NRA has got to go!”

In response to that, Crenshaw said, “So much emotion, as is always the case with Democrats. A lot of emotion and never any substance.”

“What they’re really saying is that they don’t like the fact that millions and millions of people get together and have their voice heard because they believe in the right to self-defense and they believe in the Second Amendment. Democrats hate that,” the congressman added. “What they want is tyranny up at the top and they want to take your weapons and remove that right to self-defense.”

These guys are absolutely right that when Democrats talk about gun control they are actually focused less on the guns and more on the control aspect, as an armed populace is not easily controlled and stands in the way of their grand authoritarian plans for the country.

The concerted assault on Americans’ guaranteed right to keep and bear arms is incredibly serious — something liberals who don’t bother to educate themselves about guns clearly don’t believe.

And sometimes, the lunacy and lies put forward by gun-grabbers are simply so absurd that they are openly mocked for the utterly unconstitutional joke their proposals truly are.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.