On New Year’s Eve, a Domino’s Pizza in New York City’s Times Square decided to sell $30 pizzas to those awaiting the 2020 ball drop, reports the New York Post.

Upset by the restaurant’s alleged price increase, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took to social media to express himself:

Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays? Classy, @dominos. To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I’m sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias.

For this tweet, the mayor was ratioed big time. While de Blasio’s tweet has 1,667 “likes” and 339 retweets as of publication, it has been commented on approximately 5,500 times.

User Ethan Case wrote: “Even at $30 its price competitive with full pies at any of those ‘local’ pizzerias near times square on a normal day, and they have to pay delivery guys to run that pizza through a crown on foot b/c people can’t leave their position to go to a pizza place.”

User Emily Barry echoed Case, writing: “First, $30 is not that far off from what a large pizza costs around Times Square anyway, and the added $ to get it to through the crowds to the person is completely justified. Second, Dominos franchise operations are also owned by hardworking NYers. This is a bad take.”

They’re not incorrect. The Daily Wire surveyed several local pizza restaurants around Times Square, and found large pepperoni pies ranging from $23.95 before tip to $31.57 before tip.

A large pepperoni pizza from the Times Square Domino’s location goes for approximately $17.24 before taxes, tip, or delivery fees. Once tax and delivery are added in, and with a 20% tip, you’re looking at a $28.73 pizza.

User The Safest Space made a salient point, writing: “And if the $30 was too expensive then nobody would have bought it. The market worked perfectly here, people who really wanted pizza got it despite the chaos of NYE in Times Square.”

User Marie Brown wrote: “He wants $15 minimum wage with $1 burgers and $5 pizzas. He has never had to make a payroll or earn a dollar through earned revenue. Taxes, fees and fines are his sources of revenue. He should call out the high personal property taxes in NYC and leave his local businesses alone.”

Mayor de Blasio has been championing higher minimum wages for several years now. As a matter of fact, as of January 1, 2020, New York City’s $15/hour minimum wage law goes into full effect.

According to the Democrat and Chronicle:

Wages are finally reaching $15 an hour this year – at least in New York City, where workers at small businesses with 10 or less employees will be receiving a $1 raise from the current $14 per hour wage. Large New York City employers with 11 or more employees began paying $15 last year, as did city fast-food employers.

As to the mayor’s suggestion that New Yorkers shun Domino’s and patronize “local pizzerias” instead, a spokesperson for the company told Fox Business Network:

Every store in [New York City] is owned by a local resident. … Every employee is a local New York resident. Those stores provide jobs to thousands of his fellow citizens. With his comments, the mayor is suggesting that New Yorkers who own or work at a franchise are “lesser than” those who don’t.