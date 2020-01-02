Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) said Wednesday that he was “disgusted” that Congress has yet to pass legislation that would eliminate a travel ban from countries with a high likelihood of terrorism.

Freshman swing district Democrat Rep. Rose, who represents Staten Island, New York, lamented Congress’ inability to repeal President Donald Trump’s travel ban from countries such as Chad, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen.

“The fact that we have not yet taken a vote to overturn the Muslim ban is a f–king disgrace. To go home for the holidays without showing the American people that this wrong enough for us to vote to overturn it is disgraceful, and despicable and disgusting. We should take a vote on that,” the freshman New York Democrat said.

Rose represents one of the 13 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election by more than six percent. Republicans only need to flip roughly 20 congressional districts during the 2020 congressional elections to retake the House majority.

Breitbart News’ John Binder reported in February that data from the State Department showed how President Trump’s constitutional travel ban has reduced legal immigration from affected countries by roughly 80 percent. Those countries have either sponsored Islamic terrorism or have had issues regarding terrorism.

President Trump credited the travel ban in October for preventing Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists from entering the country.

“They’re 8,000 miles away. Now maybe they can get here, but we’ve done very well with homeland security and the ban which by the way is approved by the United States Supreme Court, as you know,” the president said.

He added, “We have a very effective ban. It’s very hard for people to come to our country. But it’s many thousands of miles away.”

Rose’s comments on the travel ban follow after his claims that the Democrats will sweep the 2020 congressional and presidential elections.

Rose, who voted for both articles of impeachment this week, said, “Mark my words, okay? We are going to beat them by such a wide margin that next time around, they won’t even talk like this again, okay?”

New York state assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis recently told Breitbart News Saturday that Rose is “showing his true colors” as a “left-wing progressive” by backing impeachment against Donald Trump.

