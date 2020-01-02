Several prominent Democrats offered kind parting words to Julián Castro (D) following the suspension of his presidential campaign on Thursday, proclaiming that his presence made the race “stronger.”

Castro officially dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday but promised to “keep fighting for an America where everyone counts”:

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

The announcement followed the warning signal he sent in October, pleading for $800,000.

“If my campaign can’t raise $800,000 by October 31st, my campaign will be silenced for good,” Castro warned in a tweet. “Help us keep up the fight.”

While his campaign successfully raised the necessary amount, it did little to help him in the race. He cut campaign staffers in New Hampshire and South Carolina the following month and, ultimately, failed to qualify for the December debate, resulting in a campaign stage full of white candidates, with the exception of Andrew Yang (D).

The lack of diversity in the narrowing Democrat field remained a point of contention within the Castro campaign.

Campaign spokesperson Sawyer Hackett said in November:

While the media is focused on the four white frontrunners for president, the ground continues to shift in the 2020 race–and with candidates dropping out, and others unable to appeal to African American and Latino voters, candidates like Secretary Castro are poised for a breakthrough.

Several prominent Democrats thanked Castro following his announcement on Thursday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) thanked him for being a “powerful voice, for proposing bold and progressive plans, and for using [his] campaign to help people who need it now.”

“You made this race stronger—and you will continue to be a leader in our party and our country for many years to come,” she added:

Thank you @JulianCastro for being a powerful voice, for proposing bold and progressive plans, and for using your campaign to help people who need it now. You made this race stronger—and you will continue to be a leader in our party and our country for many years to come. pic.twitter.com/SWlsDC9HcS — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 2, 2020

“I’m really proud of @JulianCastro and his campaign,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wrote, praising him for promoting “important conversations and [taking] on issues that most candidates shy away from.”

“At their best, campaigns can be acts of service,” she continued. “Julián’s campaign exemplified that”:

I’m really proud of @JulianCastro and his campaign. He ran with true purpose and intentionality. His team uplifted important conversations and took on issues that most candidates shy away from. At their best, campaigns can be acts of service. Julián’s campaign exemplified that. https://t.co/rhiFyRgiPf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 2, 2020

“I’m going to miss seeing my friend @JulianCastro on the trail,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who also failed to qualify for the December debate, wrote.

“Thank you, Julián, for bringing your ideas and leadership to this race—your voice and campaign were invaluable in sticking up for underrepresented communities and pushing the field forward,” he added:

I’m going to miss seeing my friend @JulianCastro on the trail. Thank you, Julián, for bringing your ideas and leadership to this race—your voice and campaign were invaluable in sticking up for underrepresented communities and pushing the field forward. pic.twitter.com/qVaMi9X6gd — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 2, 2020

“America is better because @JulianCastro has dedicated his career to lifting communities and expanding opportunities for all of us,” Pete Buttigieg (D), former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, tweeted.

“I know he will continue to fight for an America where all belong—and we are thankful for his service,” he added:

America is better because @JulianCastro has dedicated his career to lifting communities and expanding opportunities for all of us. I know he will continue to fight for an America where all belong—and we are thankful for his service. https://t.co/vNn8KDxIUs — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 2, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) thanked Castro for his pursuit of a “humane immigration system,” adding, “I look forward to your continued leadership in the fight to transform our country”:

My deepest gratitude to you, @JulianCastro, for your tireless efforts to elevate all voices, shed light on the struggles everyday Americans face, and fight for a humane immigration system. I look forward to your continued leadership in the fight to transform our country. https://t.co/tF8zzyH70s — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 2, 2020

Sec. Castro advocated for the poor and for immigrant communities too often ignored in today’s politics. He will be missed on the campaign trail, but I know he will keep pushing for a more just and equitable America. https://t.co/nUoYCO6qx5 — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 2, 2020

It was a privilege to work with @JulianCastro during the Obama Administration, and a true honor to be in this talented field of candidates with him. He led his historic campaign with grace and heart and used his platform to lift the voices of others. Thank you, Mr. Secretary. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 2, 2020

Julián brought a bold vision of justice and equality to this race. He puts people first and speaks up for the most vulnerable. I know he’ll continue to be a leader in the fight to better our democracy. https://t.co/50gcdY2gz7 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 2, 2020

Julian Castro brought a commitment to big ideas that challenge structural inequality and systemic racism. The debate stages and the primary discourse were better for his contributions. We want to continue to hear his ideas & partner with him in his leadership for years to come. https://t.co/qK6hMv8Q6V — MoveOn (@MoveOn) January 2, 2020

This is awful. Julian Castro was running on a really progressive platform and wasn’t afraid to call out institutional racism. Unsurprisingly, Pete Buttigieg is still here being painfully underwhelming. https://t.co/2tOGl1igiR — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) January 2, 2020

Julian Castro ran a meaningful campaign, centered on the most vulnerable. When my team and I were putting together our police reform plank, he had by far one of the most real & substantive proposals on the topic. I appreciated his voice! https://t.co/078rlxUPlt — Mckayla Wilkes for Congress (@MeetMckayla) January 2, 2020

“I’m not done fighting. I’ll keep working towards a nation where everyone counts, a nation where everyone can get a good job, good health care and a decent place to live.” Thank you, @JulianCastro. https://t.co/3ftVEIbwXB — Swing Left (@swingleft) January 2, 2020

Castro spent $7 million on his failed presidential efforts, as Breitbart News detailed.