Newly released photos reveal the extent of damage inside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, a day after the building was stormed by Iran-backed protesters who retaliated against the United States conducting “defensive strikes” on Kata’ib Hezbollah targets in Iraq and Syria.

Photos of the destruction were released on Wednesday, Jan. 1 by The Associated Press, and show the charred remains of a reception room, shattered widows, and scattered debris inside the Baghdad compound.

The protesters, including supporters of Iran-backed terrorist group Kata’ib Hezbollah, on Dec. 31 breached the outer walls of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, threatening the lives of Americans inside.

The attack today was orchestrated by terrorists – Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qays al-Khazali – and abetted by Iranian proxies – Hadi al Amari and Faleh al-Fayyad. All are pictured below outside our embassy. pic.twitter.com/2QfGGrfmDd — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 31, 2019

Some Iraqi security forces were keeping the groups at bay as the crowd scrawled slogans on walls, hurled stones at buildings, and chanted “death to America.”

It came after the United States launched “defensive strikes” on the terrorist group’s headquarters following the death of a U.S. defense civilian contractor who was killed in a rocket attack on a northern Iraqi military base.

The orchestrated attack prompted President Donald Trump to order the deployment about 750 soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division alert brigade to Kuwait.

After two days of attacks and clashes with American security forces, the Iran-backed protesters and their supporters withdrew from the perimeter of the Baghdad complex, the Iraqi military confirmed in a statement.

“All protesters have withdrawn, tents dismantled, and other forms of demonstrating that accompanied these protests have ended and the Iraqi security forces have completely secured the embassy perimeter,” it said.

Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 1, 2020. (Nasser Nasser/AP Photo)

Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 1, 2020. (Nasser Nasser/AP Photo)

The withdrawal followed calls from the government and senior militia leaders. It ended a two-day crisis marked by the breach of the largest and one of the most heavily fortified U.S. diplomatic missions in the world.

U.S. Marines guarded the compound on Wednesday, responding to attacks from the protesters with tear gas and by dropping flares from aircraft. There were no injuries on either side and no American staff were evacuated from the compound.

Kata’ib Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group targeted by the U.S. airstrikes, initially refused to leave, but later bowed to demands to disperse. The group is separate from the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon, though both are backed by Iran.

Maxar Technologies shows black smoke coming out of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 1, 2020. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP)

“We don’t care about these planes that are flying over the heads of the picketers. Neither do we care about the news that America will bring Marines,” said Mohammed Mohy, a spokesman for Kata’ib Hezbollah. “On the contrary, this shows a psychological defeat and a big mental breakdown that the American administration is suffering from,” he said, before withdrawing from the area.

Trump on Tuesday dismissed concerns that tensions between the United States and Iran could spiral into a war amid the unrest.

“Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace,” the president told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. “And Iran should want to have peace more than anybody. So I don’t see that happening.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.