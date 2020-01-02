Roy Blunt: Senate Will Be Done With Impeachment By Early February

We Watched CNN’s New Year’s Eve Coverage So You Didn’t Have To – Here Are The Lowlights

Gen. Wesley Clark’s Cell Phone Rings During CNN Appearance. What He Does Next Earns Compliments From The Host

New York Republican Arrested For Drunk Driving One Week After Submitting Anti-Drunk Driving Op-Ed

Vox Editor Rings In New Year By Spreading Fake News In Viral Tweet

Arkansas Judge Overseeing Hunter Biden Paternity Case Recuses Without Explanation

FLASHBACK: Obama Hosted Baghdad Embassy Protest Organizer At The White House In 2011

Chinese Government Appears To Have Been Destroying Muslim Cemeteries For Years

NBA Legends Pay Tribute To Late Commissioner David Stern

Julian Castro Drops Out Of 2020 Race

Rudy Prepared To Testify About ‘Vast’ Corruption Of Democrats And Ukraine At Trump Trial

Pete Buttigieg Officially No Longer Mayor Of South Bend, Indiana

LSU Line Shifts Up To -5.5 For National Title Game Against Clemson

Wisconsin Running Back Jonathan Taylor Leaves The Field In Emotional Fashion After Rose Bowl Loss

Gianno Caldwell Opens Up About His Rough Upbringing In Chicago And His Journey To Conservatism

EXCLUSIVE: ESPN College Gameday Stars Rece Davis And David Pollack Reveal Their Favorite Celebrity Guest

Liberals Start 2020 The Way They Ended 2019 – By Being Crazy

BENKOF: The Media Can’t Keep Ignoring The Racial Element Of The New York Pogrom

FBI Agent Said Andrew McCabe Apologized For Role In Media Leak

A Journey 8 Decades In The Making: Retracing My Grandfather’s Steps At The Battle Of The Bulge (Part 1)

Finding My Grandfather’s Legacy: Going Back To The Battle Of The Bulge (Part 2)