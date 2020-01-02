Though he’s allegedly dead, the dark and twisted tale of Jeffrey Epstein (whose assassin was voted 2019 Person of the Year by the Free Beacon) continues to chug along with a life of its own. But the focus has at least partially shifted away from the perverted pedophile himself and onto the madam who allegedly procured young girls for Epstein and his “clients.” Ghislaine Maxwell may be under investigation for her alleged role in Epstein’s crimes, but she’s not easy to keep an eye on. She’s basically gone to ground and is now reportedly being shuffled from place to place by her powerful friends. Why? Because she supposedly knows many secrets about some wealthy and influential people who might find it convenient if she were no longer around to tell any stories. (NY Post)

Ghislaine Maxwell — the British socialite who’s long been accused of serving as Jeffrey Epstein’s madam — is hiding in a series of safe houses and is being “protected because of the information she has on the world’s most powerful people.” Maxwell, 58, allegedly procured young women and groomed them to have sex with Epstein and his wealthy pals, but she has remained out of public view after the convicted sex offender’s re-arrest last year and his death in jail in August. She has always denied any wrongdoing. On the heels of a Reuters report that Maxwell was the main focus of an investigation by the FBI into several “people who facilitated” the dead pedophile’s alleged sexual abuse, a source tells Page Six: “Ghislaine is protected. She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments. They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net — caught at Epstein’s house.”

So where is Maxwell now? That’s tough to say. She owns homes in both New York City and London (apparently doing Epstein’s bidding paid pretty well), but an associate claims that she’s not coming back to America any time soon. She reportedly comes back to England occasionally but spends most of her time in various countries around Europe and in Israel.

From the sound of things, life on the run really isn’t all that grueling if you have enough money and plenty of rich and powerful friends. She’s clearly not being hidden in some efficiency apartment where she has to sleep on the floor.

But what should we make of the underlying implication of this report? Do Maxwell and her friends honestly believe that her life is in danger and she needs to be hidden? It’s not the craziest thing I’ve ever heard. We already know that British royal Prince Andrew begged her to come out and make a statement clearing him from suspicion but she declined. Who else might she know things about?

The report also suggests that if the United States was really interested, the IRS should be looking at her tax returns to determine who might have been sending cash her way. But at least thus far, our government seems curiously uncurious about anything to do with Maxwell. It’s still entirely plausible that Jeffrey Epstein really did take his own life, even if the bizarre series of “coincidences” and systemic failures leading to his opportunity to do so boggle the mind. But given the circles that the pedophile traveled in, it’s equally easy to believe that there still a lot of people out there who are very nervous about the idea of Maxwell suddenly showing up to talk to prosecutors. Or the media.

And plenty of those people have a lot of money and contacts. Perhaps remaining in hiding in a series of globetrotting moves isn’t necessarily paranoia on Maxwell’s part after all.