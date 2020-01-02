Attorneys for Hunter Biden, the son of 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, responded Monday to claims concerning their client’s alleged involvement in a $156 million “counterfeiting scheme.”

The claims, which were made by Florida-based private investigation firm D&A, are tangled up in a paternity case involving Biden and Lunden Alexis Roberts, a woman who says she has a child with the VP’s son (this was seemingly confirmed by a paternity test in November).

Biden’s legal team filed a motion to strike the D&A claims, framing the accusations as a “scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain media attention without any material or pertinent material,” according to Fox News.

In a motion to intervene filed on December 27, D&A said it provided attorneys for Roberts with “access to [Hunter Biden’s] bank account records subject of known felonies including fraud and counterfeiting.”

According to the firm, “bank account records bear exhibit identifier(s) known by [Hunter Biden] as the subject of criminal investigation(s) both adjudicated and ongoing, of which he is a party to,” adding that the bank records allegedly “provide the source and destination bank account numbers of Burisma Holdings Limited, PrivatBank, Bank of China, [Hunter Biden’s] business partners, Rosement Seneca Bohai,” among others.

Biden served as a board member for Burisma Holdings, one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies, as his father served as VP of the United States, and reportedly raked in more than $50,000 a month. Aside from questions surrounding Biden’s dubious qualifications, Burisma paid $3.4 million to Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC, a company headed by Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer, Reuters reported in October.

As noted by Fox, “D&A was seeking to be added as a party to the case, claiming it could support Roberts’ accusations and prove that Biden was involved in illegal activity while dodging discovery quests.”

D&A, which worked with the defense team of Casey Anthony, a Florida mother acquitted of murdering her toddler in 2011, bizarrely claims on its website that CNN’s “Jake Tapper was a ‘propaganda actor’ for Netflix.” It also called the partisan impeachment efforts against Trump a “sham,” Fox noted.

During a press gaggle in November, candidate Biden was asked to comment on his son allegedly fathering a child in Arkansas, per court filings.

“I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report and court filing from Arkansas that your son Hunter made you a grandfather again,” asked Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

“No. That’s a private matter. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy,” the former VP answered, visibly irritated with the reporter.

As noted by the Washington Examiner, “Hunter Biden, 49, agreed to take a DNA test to reaffirm his denials that he fathered a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts. Robert’s child made Biden a father of four. His other children, Naomi, 24, Finnegan, 19, and Maisy, 18, were from his first marriage with Kathleen Buhle.”

According to Roberts, Biden “had no involvement in the child’s life since the child’s birth, never interacted with the child, never parented the child,” and “could not identify the child out of a photo lineup,” Fox noted.