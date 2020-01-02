A strong performance in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl victory Wednesday night over Baylor did nothing to cloud junior quarterback Jake Fromm‘s priorities.

The Bulldogs fought to an early 19-0 lead and hung on to win 26-14, with the potential 2020 NFL draft pick throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Still, mere moments after the well-earned victory, Fromm was unhesitating in glorifying God.

“This is awesome. Praise God,” Fromm told ESPN’s Holly Rowe in what might have been his final interview as a college quarterback.

TRENDING: Happy New Year! Ocasio-Cortez’s seat in Congress may vanish

“Our guys showed up,” he said. “They played their hearts out, and to come out here and play four quarters, to come out of here with the victory, is a blessing.”

Fromm, a three-year fixture in Georgia’s starting lineup, has yet to say whether he will enter the NFL draft or return for his senior year in Athens. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has him rated as the No. 5 quarterback if he comes out as a junior, while Todd McShay has him at No. 4.

Fromm rocketed to stardom early in his collegiate career, taking over for an injured Jacob Eason as a true freshman just three possessions into the 2017 season and leading the Bulldogs to a Southeastern Conference championship.

Georgia would fall just short of winning a national title that year, suffering a heartbreaking 26-23 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game.

A similar fate would befall Fromm and the Bulldogs in 2018 as the Crimson Tide beat them in the SEC title game 35-28.

Good Friday; the day our Lord and Savior died for you and me. “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8 — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) March 30, 2018

Hopes were high for Georgia to make another run at a national championship in 2019, but the Bulldogs again fell short in the SEC championship game, this time a 37-10 loss to undefeated LSU.

The victory over Baylor took away some of the sting of that defeat. Yet, regardless of the excitement of a postseason win — and the many eyes nationwide watching to see what the junior quarterback will do next — Fromm was resolute in keeping the spotlight on God Wednesday.

Thankful 2020 started off the right way! Proud to be a Dawg! Never doubted this team for one minute! Praise God always! #SugarBowlChamps pic.twitter.com/IQ1wOwXpFv — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 2, 2020

The foremost thing on his mind when it comes to leaving a legacy behind at Georgia, he told Rowe, is his faith.

“I want to represent Christ the best I can,” Fromm said. “I hope I can reach and influence as many people as possible.”

“To play here, every single game, every single moment, has been a blessing,” he added.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.