(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced today if Democrats DO NOT deliver their articles of impeachment to the US Senate as is required he will introduce a measure on Monday to dismiss Pelosi’s slapdash articles of impeachment on Monday January 6th.

Nancy Pelosi is now on notice.

She has three days to decide.

Senator Hawley, the former Attorney General in Missouri, tweeted this warning out on Thursday.

