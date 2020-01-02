Republicans could lose their Senate majority and seats in the House in the upcoming 2020 election, a longtime GOP strategist told Newsweek on Thursday.

John Weaver, former presidential campaign adviser for Sen. John McCain and President George H.W. Bush, told Newsweek that although the odds are “not great yet” that the party will lose control of the Senate, he admits that seats in Arizona and Colorado are “in jeopardy” of going to Democrats.

Weaver and a group of Republicans, including attorney George Conway, founded the Lincoln Project opposing President Donald Trump last year.

When asked about the GOP losing seats in the House and Senate, Weaver said: “The Republican seats that are in jeopardy — Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Maine, Iowa —those are all states where Trump is trending downwards. So yes, I do believe that control of the Senate is up for grabs.”

He later said, “there are still a number of House seats that could flip the Democrat’s way.”

Weaver also warned that the higher voter turnout is, “the worse it is for Republicans in their current state,” which he said has angered women, young people and minorities.

“When you say that, people say that they don’t ever vote, but you’re only talking about if an increase or two or three or four percent across the board from last time,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be massive.”