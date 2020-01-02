Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck GrassleyCharles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Sunday shows preview: Senate gears up for impeachment trial after holiday break A decade of making a difference: Senate Caucus on Foster Youth MORE (R-Iowa) on Thursday tweeted that “whoever keeps watch” on President Trump Donald John TrumpFive environmental fights to watch in 2020 Lawmakers close to finalizing federal strategy to defend against cyberattacks The 7 big Supreme Court cases to watch in 2020 MORE at the White House should read a Wall Street Journal op-ed warning of the policy mistake of the 1920s that preceded the Great Depression.

Grassley took specific aim at Peter Navarro, the senior White House adviser behind Trump’s aggressive use of tariffs to negotiate with trading partners such as Canada, Mexico, China and the European Union.

“Whoever keeps watch on @realDonaldTrump at WH have the economist there especially Navarro read WSJ oped [sic] by Henninger,” Grassley tweeted, referring to a column penned by Daniel Henninger.

Henninger warned in his Dec. 31 piece of potential parallels to the booming 1920s, also known as the Roaring ’20s, when the nation witnessed spectacular economic growth, especially in the major cities, followed by the financial crash and nearly a decade of the Great Depression.

“In 1930, under Republican President Herbert Hoover, a Republican Congress passed the Smoot-Hawley tariff on imports, which walloped a world economy already in decline. Mr. Trump is the greatest lover of tariffs since Hoover, Smoot or Hawley,” he wrote.

Grassley tweeted that he has been trying to impart the same lesson to Trump since the president took office in 2017, switching to all capital letters to drive home his point.

“This is what I’ve been preaching to the President for two yrs./President wld benefit fr reading it / IN TURN USA BENEFITS,” Grassley wrote.

Henninger, however, applauded Trump for hammering out the first phase of a deal to formalize trade with China, which will be signed Jan. 15 at the White House.

“As he starts his re-election campaign, Mr. Trump is putting Hoover behind him, preferring instead to run on Coolidge’s record of an expanding economy whose job and wage turbines are humming,” he wrote.

Former President Herbert Hoover signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff into law in 1930. He was preceded by former President Calvin Coolidge, who served in the White House from 1923 until 1929.