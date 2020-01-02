Greyhound Bus Lines is offering kids who run away from home a free bus ticket to get back as part of a deal with the National Runaway Safeline.

The NRS’s Home Free Program, which started in 1995, “helps runaway, homeless, and exploited youth return home safely or get to a safe and stable place to stay where they can receive appropriate services.”

Recipients must be between the ages of 12 and 21 and identify as being homeless, a runaway or a victim of human trafficking.

“Youth must also agree to complete the necessary steps to obtain a ticket through the Home Free Program,” the press release reads. “On occasion, parents, guardians, or another adult family member designated by the parent or guardian may also receive a round-trip ticket to travel to the youth’s location, so they can accompany the youth home.”

Approximately 400 youth use the program each year, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

For more information on the Home Free Program, visit the NRS website, or call their hotline at 1-800-RUNAWAY.