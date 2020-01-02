Dan Scavino, the Assistant to the President and Social Media Director at the Trump White House retweeted an absolutely brutal video exposing the Fake News media’s complete hypocrisy in their reporting on the Trump presidency.

Scavino reposted this video by Power Tie.

Power Tie took clips of the fake news media praising Obama and replaced Obama with President Trump.

This is one of the best examples yet of the complete double standard in today’s fake news mainstream media.

