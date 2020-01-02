The 14 Best Quotes of 2019

(14) “I felt as though in my life I had been looking at the wrong people as the people who would be problematic toward me. We were told that, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be the bigot in the pickup truck; it’s gonna be the Klansmen; it’s gonna be the rural sheriff. ‘ But it turned out that through all of that, ultimately the biggest impediment was the modern-day liberal.” – Justice Clarence Thomas

(13) “The best way to make sure people are paid $15 or more an hour is to start your own business and pay people that.” – Frank J. Flemming

(12) “What once helped to diminish ancient prejudices was the American creed that no one had a right to discriminate against fellow citizens on the basis of race, gender, class, or religion. And what fuels the return of American bias is the new idea that citizens can disparage or discriminate against other groups if they claim victim status and do so for purportedly noble purposes.” – Victor Davis Hanson

(11) “A culture that lacks shame also has to lack pride. When everything is celebrated, nothing motivates a person to be excellent.” – Ed Latimore

(10) “In the past, if a 21-year-old said they had ‘trauma’, or were on the receiving end of ‘violence’, it usually meant they’d seen their mates get blown up in the trenches, or had been shot. Now it just means they saw a tweet.” – Charlotte Gill

(9) “Success, money, and fame won’t fix your problems. They’ll amplify what’s wrong with you.” – Neil Strauss

(8) “Being a man does not mean being a sad, hairy, lumpy version of a women. Nor does being a woman mean being a smaller, baby-having man. Being your gender is part of who you are, and by erasing that they seek to change you from who you are into who they want you to be: A neutered drone.”– Kurt Schlichter

(7) “That’s the thing about Twitter; the (I still can’t quite believe this) 50 tweets a day don’t really matter. It’s the 3,401st tweet, the one that goes viral, that comes to define you — and its virality is usually not something that makes you proud.” – John Podhoretz

(6) “And, on the same note, is it so dangerous to let Richard Spencer sh*tpost on Twitter that stopping him is worth giving up on the idea of social media being a forum for the free exchange of opinion? His arguments do not seem to be gaining much traction. The 2016 convention of Spencer’s National Policy Institute, held less than two weeks after Donald Trump’s victory, drew a crowd of only about 275. The 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, one of the largest gatherings of far-Right activists in decades, which devolved into violent clashes during which a Nazi murdered a counter-protester with his car, had only about 500 attendees from a range of far-Right groups. And when the organizers of the Charlottesville rally decided to hold a second Unite the Right event in 2018, only a few dozen far-Right activists showed up. By contrast, Bronycon, the convention for adult men who are fans of the television program My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, drew a crowd of 5,500 attendees in 2018. For every Nazi in America, there are eleven Bronies. Media outlets that fixate on the far-Right are vastly overstating the influence of these groups.” – Daniel Friedman

(5) “If it’s bad for the right, the story is just the story. If it looks bad for the left then the story is the right’s reaction to the story.” – John Sexton

(4) “The Demand for hate in America far exceeds the supply.” – Glenn Reynolds

(3) “Society didn’t invent masculinity. Society, rather, noticed masculinity.” – Matt Walsh

(2) “When they say I’m not popular in Europe, I shouldn’t be popular in Europe. If I was popular in Europe, I wouldn’t be doing my job. I shouldn’t be popular in Europe. I don’t care about Europe. I’m not elected by Europeans. I’m elected by Americans.” – Donald Trump

(1) “Tradition, shorn of nostalgia, metaphysical sentiment, and cant is simply another word for what worked.” – Jonah Goldberg, The Dispatch

The 18 Most Obnoxious Quotes of 2019

(18) “And above all, I fought the f*** back. I’m the gay Tupac.” – Jussie Smollet

(17) “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” – Beto O’Rourke

(16) “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” – Joe Biden

(15) “Viral Video Shows Boys in ‘Make America Great Again’ Hats Surrounding Native Elder.” – The inaccurate headline at The New York Times that helped smear the Covington Catholic High School students

(14) “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.” – Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

(13) “Men can also be ‘mothers’— it’s no longer a gender-specific term. And it’s just a word for a set of qualities. Just because women have traditionally taken the title, it’s a social construct. I think women can be ‘fathers’! Doesn’t stop you being man/woman.” – Anila Chowdhry

(12) “I’d like to be a little less white, which means a little less oppressive, oblivious, defensive, ignorant and arrogant.” – White University of Washington Professor Robin DiAngelo

(11) “If you’re not prepared to come to that table and represent that voice, don’t come, because we don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice.” – Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)

(10) “Nobody likes to give themselves credit for this kind of messaging success, but progressive groups did a really good job of convincing people that Trump raised their taxes when the facts say a clear majority got a tax cut.” – Matt Yglesias

(9) “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” – 16-year-old Greta Thunberg lectures U.N. representatives in New York

(8) “After today there is no longer any room for nuance. The president is a white nationalist terror leader. His supporters — ALL OF THEM — are by definition white nationalist terror supporters. The MAGA hat is a KKK hood. And this evil, racist scourge must be eradicated from society.” – Reza Aslan

(7) “Keep Kirstjen Nielsen unemployed and eating Grubhub over her kitchen sink. As for the waiters out there, I’m not saying you should tamper with anyone’s food, as that could get you into trouble. You might lose your serving job. But you’d be serving America. And you won’t have any regrets years later.” – Luke O’Neil in The Boston Globe on tampering with the food of Trump officials

(6) “Didn’t [Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX)] go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen — a brave f***ing soldier — f***ed his eye hole with their d***? Isn’t that how he f***ing lost his dumba** eye, because he got his f***ing eyehole f***ed, by a brave soldier?” – Hasan Piker

(5) “What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?” – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

(4) “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has. You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say [grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.” – Barbra Streisand on Michael Jackson’s potential molestation of kids

(3) “Willem Van Spronsen just became the first martyr attempting to liberate imprisoned refugees from a for-profit detention center in Tacoma, Washington.” – Shaun King on the terrorist who firebombed an ICE facility

(2) “White people genuinely think that police make kids safer when in reality at most schools the police ARE the threat.” – David Hogg

(1) “When I hear these things about ‘Let’s make America great again,’ I think to myself: ‘Exactly when did you think America was great?’” – former Attorney General Eric Holder

