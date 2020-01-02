In St. Louis there is a tradition, especially in North St. Louis, of shooting guns off to ring in the New Year.

Sometimes people get hurt during the New Year’s display.

Now, thanks to social media, people are posting their celebrations online.

Local Stick n Stones found and posted a video montage of Snap Chat New Year’s Eve video along with the location of the shooting.

Maybe posting the video online was not the best idea.

Via Stick n Stones

Hat Tip Ed

