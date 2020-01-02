Our delayed countdown of the Top 50 Hot Air posts of 2019 continues today with the first half of our top 20! Incentives abound today, not just to revisit these stories but within the stories themselves. We have impeachment, another Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appearance, mainstream media failures, plus one excellent CBS scoop that nearly everyone ignored. (No, really!) And how exactly will history remember Adam Schiff?

In countdown order, here are the posts in this part of the Hot Air Top 50 in 2019: