Amid revelations about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine, there are new allegations that his Chinese company profited from a Congolese army’s crackdown on miners in Africa.

The Washington Free Beacon reported the Chinese company, BHR, invested in a Congolese mine that was “the site of gross human rights abuses and at least one death.”

Hunter Biden joined the BHR board in 2013 and later purchased a 10% stake while his father was Obama’s point man for China policy.

“Among BHR’s investments was the largest cobalt and copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Tenke Fungurume mine, where the Congolese military in June executed a brutal crackdown on illegal mining viewed as a threat to the mine’s bottom line,” the Free Beacon reported.

The government “torched houses and cracked down on dissent,” the Free Beacon said, and “the violence came to a head in August, when the military shot a woman dead.”

BHR was working on the sale of the mine to another Chinese company in 2019, resulting in a profit of about $1.1 billion.

“While Biden’s legal team has claimed that the BHR shares have yet to pay dividends, he stands to benefit financially when he sells those shares,” the Free Beacon investigation found.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s receipt of more than $3 million from a corrupt natural gas company, Burisma Holdings, while his father was in charge of Ukraine policy is at the center of articles of impeachment passed by House Democrats.

Hunter Biden stepped away from the BHR board in October but still has ownership shares.

BHR leveraged financial support from China Molybdenum to buy 24% of Congo’s Tenke Fungurume mine in 2017.

Thousands of people who were recovering ore without permission near the mine were identified as a “security risk,” and the mine’s managers asked the government to do something.

The Congolese military evicted the alleged illegal miners in June, deploying between 600 and 800 troops in the mining concession, according to Agence France-Presse.

AFP reported in August the confrontation quickly turned violent, with armed forces burning down dozens of homes suspected of belonging to illegal miners.

A 3-year-old girl and 14-month-old boy were severely burned, according to Reuters. Soldiers fired into a mining camp, killing a woman and injuring nine others.