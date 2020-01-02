Hustler magazine, a grotesque pornographic monthly publication run by Larry Flynt, sent Congress a Christmas card depicting a graphic assassination of President Trump.

The front of the card showed a cartoon holding a smoking gun with a caption, “I just shot Donald Trump on Fifth Avenue, and no one arrested me.”

This was a reference to Trump’s lawyers arguing in court that the president could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not be charged.

The inside of the card showed a dead, bloody Donald Trump with two shotgun wounds to the trunk of his body.

Everyone surrounding Trump’s dead body was cheering — there was even a Santa Claus and a child cheering his assassination.

“Merry Christmas!” – “From all of us at Hustler”

The Christmas card Hustler magazine sent to members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/zESj3FLcS7 — Eddie Scarry spreads joy ⛄️ (@eScarry) January 2, 2020

The left, especially the lunatics in Hollywood, constantly make references to assassinating President Trump.

Z-list loser Kathy Griffin said she was put on the Interpol list and the Five Eyes list after she did a photoshoot holding up a bloody severed Trump head.

The post Hustler Magazine Sends Congress Christmas Card Depicting Graphic Assassination of President Trump appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.