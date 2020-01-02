https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/hustler-magazine-sends-congress-christmas-card-depicting-graphic-assassination-of-president-trump/

Hustler magazine, a grotesque pornographic monthly publication run by Larry Flynt, sent Congress a Christmas card depicting a graphic assassination of President Trump.

The front of the card showed a cartoon holding a smoking gun with a caption, “I just shot Donald Trump on Fifth Avenue, and no one arrested me.”

This was a reference to Trump’s lawyers arguing in court that the president could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not be charged.

The inside of the card showed a dead, bloody Donald Trump with two shotgun wounds to the trunk of his body.

Everyone surrounding Trump’s dead body was cheering — there was even a Santa Claus and a child cheering his assassination.

“Merry Christmas!” – “From all of us at Hustler”

The left, especially the lunatics in Hollywood, constantly make references to assassinating President Trump.

Z-list loser Kathy Griffin said she was put on the Interpol list and the Five Eyes list after she did a photoshoot holding up a bloody severed Trump head.

The post Hustler Magazine Sends Congress Christmas Card Depicting Graphic Assassination of President Trump appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...