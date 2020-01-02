Multiple congressional offices received Christmas cards from pornographic publisher Hustler showing a depiction of President Donald Trump shot dead in the street and surrounded by joyful onlookers, according to statements made Thursday.

Pictures of the card were shared by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) and a senior aide for Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on Twitter Thursday afternoon. The cover shows a man in a sweater holding a smoking handgun and saying, “I just shot Donald Trump on Fifth Avenue and no one arrested me.”

The inside of the card shows a group of happy people standing over what looks like the body of America’s 45th president bleeding out in the street.

“Merry Christmas! from all of us at Hustler,” the card reads.

“Here’s all you need to know about the radical Left,” Johnson tweeted about the card. “A young staffer of mine opened this in a stack of holiday mail today. Just imagine if a conservative had distributed such a disgusting and hateful piece about a Democrat.”

Robert Donachie, Roy’s communications director also shared an image of the card. He told Blaze Media via text message that the card was addressed to “The office of Chip Roy.”

The statement on the cover of the card appears to be a reference to an oft-criticized remark Trump made during the 2016 campaign about the loyalty of his followers.

“The polls, they say I have the most loyal people. Did you ever see that? Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay? It’s like incredible,” the president said at the time.

Hustler — which has a history of offensive Christmas cards — took responsibility for the card, telling Politico that “the card was sent by HUSTLER and was our official holiday card for 2019.”