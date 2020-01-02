An illegal alien has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a fourth-grade girl in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Carlos Bartolo Rios, a 29-year-old illegal alien, was arrested last month on first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child after a fourth-grade girl accused him of sexually assaulting her between February and June of 2019.

Rios, according to the girl, sexually assaulted her and showed her “nasty sex videos” before telling her not to tell anyone.

Days after being booked into the Charleston County Detention Center, Rios was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

“This case is an excellent example of ICE’s ongoing focus to prioritize its immigration enforcement efforts toward unlawfully present foreign nationals who pose a clear threat to public safety,” an ICE official told WCBD.

“Despite attempts by some to confuse the public, ICE does not conduct any type of random or indiscriminate enforcement and the agency’s targeted enforcement efforts make communities safer for all persons whatever their immigration status may be,” the ICE official said.

Rios now faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.

