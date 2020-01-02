Illinois Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton was one of the first to buy recreational marijuana after it became legal across the state Wednesday.

“I’m here to celebrate a big day in Illinois,” Stratton said as she paid for a tin of Mindy’s Edibles Glazed Clementine Orange Gummies at a Sunnyside dispensary, according to CBS Chicago.

Wednesday, the Democrat tweeted her thanks to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for “ending prohibition and building a more equitable Illinois,”:

For too long, IL residents, particularly those that are black & brown, have been targeted and criminalized for #cannabis possession. It’s not just a new year, it’s a new day. Thank you, @GovPritzker, for ending prohibition and building a more equitable Illinois. #HappyNewYear https://t.co/DHcaUXAecu — Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton (@LtGovStratton) January 1, 2020

“Illinois residents 21 and older can now buy up to 30 grams of marijuana plant material, edibles with up to 500 milligrams of THC and five grams of cannabis concentrate items. If you’re visiting the state, you can buy half those amounts,” ABC 7 reported.

Now, there are more than 40 dispensaries around the state that are approved to sell the recreational pot.

“It’s just a historic day, and now that it is legal and less frowned-upon I think it’s better for everybody,” said Mission Dispensary customer Titus Ruscitti.

Tuesday, Pritzker granted over 11,000 pardons to individuals with low-level marijuana convictions just before the law took effect, according to the AP.

“We are ending the 50-year-long war on cannabis,” the Democrat said, adding, “We are restoring rights to many tens of thousands of Illinoisans. We are bringing regulation and safety to a previously unsafe and illegal market. And we are creating a new industry that puts equity at its very core.”

Wednesday, Stratton echoed Pritzker’s statement about their efforts to legalize marijuana all over the state.

“This was the last piece. We campaigned on it. We saw it through,” she said.

Buyers said they were pleased with legalization because they will no longer have to get their weed from questionable sources.

“Since it’s legal here, I don’t have to deal with shady people anymore. I can deal with the actual establishment,” said customer Craig Garcia.