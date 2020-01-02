While some Democratic presidential candidates celebrate their quarter 4 fundraising hauls — particularly Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who led the Democratic field with an impressive $34.5 million last quarter — President Trump’s reelection campaign is reporting numbers that leave them all in the dust.

As reported by The Washington Times, Trump’s reelection campaign reported a stunning $46 million haul in the last quarter and says they’ve now got nearly $103 million on hand. The Q4 total is the campaign’s “best-ever haul,” the outlet notes.

“The quarterly amount is money raised by the Trump campaign alone and doesn’t include funds from the Republican National Committee or any authorized joint fundraising committees,” the Washington Times points out.

The huge fundraising haul, the campaign suggests, comes in part because of rather than despite the Democrats’ impeachment campaign.

“Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy, and the president’s campaign only got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. “The president’s war chest and grassroots army make his reelection campaign an unstoppable juggernaut.”

ABC News notes that during the last quarter, the Trump campaign “zeroed in on impeachment in advertisements and fundraising efforts, and Trump himself held multiple rallies where he railed against the House of Representatives’ impeachment pursuit and the Democratic players leading it.”

The campaign raised a remarkable $143 million over the course of the year, adding $83.4 million to the nearly $20 million with which the campaign began the year.

Trump touted some of the numbers in a pair of tweets Thursday, citing the New York Post’s Sohrab Ahmari, who connected the campaign’s fundraising success to the Democrats’ impeachment effort.

“Sohrab Ahmari, New York Post[:] ‘The Trump Campaign raised $10 million in the two days following the impeachment (Scam) vote. It seems the Democrats have shot themselves in the foot in one more way. They set up a process they know is not going to lead to the Presidents removal, & it’s alienating independents. This President is being persecuted over three years with one investigation after another, and that really plays to his base.’ @ FoxNews [Charles Payne] Their partisan Witch Hunt is hurting our Country do badly, & only bringing more division than ever!”

As reported by ABC, Sanders topped the other Democratic contenders in fundraising last quarter, his grassroots campaign pulling in $34.5 million, “which is more than any other Democrat in a single quarter this cycle.” That extremely strong quarter gives the democratic socialist a total of $96 million raised over the course of the year.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also did quite well in Q4, raking in nearly $25 million. ABC provides some of the details:

Buttigieg, the first Democratic presidential candidate to release fundraising totals for the fourth quarter, set a high bar for the rest of field, announcing Wednesday morning that he raised more than $24.7 million. That brought his total to more than $76 million since the beginning of the year from more than 2 million donations and more than 733,000 individuals, according to his campaign. The average donation is roughly $33 for the quarter.

Both entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard likewise had their best quarters ever in Q4, bringing in $16.5 million and $3.4 million, respectively.