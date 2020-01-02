An Indiana abortion doctor whose family discovered thousands of fetal remains after he had died apparently kept some of those remains “inside molding boxes and old Styrofoam coolers” while others were kept “intermingled with bits of garbage and rodent droppings.”

Townhall’s Katie Yoder reported that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill published his preliminary findings on abortionist Ulrich “George” Klopfer, who died in September. After Klopfer’s death, his family discovered 2,246 “medically-preserved fetal remains and thousands of medical records” in his garage at this home in Illinois. Authorities were called in to investigate and found more records and 165 more unborn remains in the trunk of Klopfer’s car. More from Yoder:

The remains found appeared to be dated from 2000 to 2003, when Klopfer was practicing solely in Indiana. He performed tens of thousands of abortions in the state until his medical license, which he received in 1979, was permanently revoked in 2016 for “poor record keeping, failure to provide appropriate anesthesia to patients, and performing abortions on thirteen year old patients without proper reporting.” Because of this, the unborn baby remains were transferred to Indiana. The report detailed the attorney general’s “initial findings and progress.”

Hill wrote in his report that “few matters are more important to me than preserving the dignity of human life.” Hill added that he planned “to provide for a dignified burial” so that the unborn babies “may finally rest in peace.”

The report found that due to the “poor condition of the fetal remains and unreliable nature of the accompanying records, it is not possible to make an independent verification of the identities of the individual fetal remains.”

Unborn baby remains were found “among boxes of personal items, rusting cars, multitudes of soda cans, and other random garbage stacked high to the ceiling,” Hill’s report said.

“The fetal remains were in various states of decay,” report added, saying the remains “were mostly found inside molding boxes and old Styrofoam coolers containing large red medical waste bags.”

“It appeared as though each remain had been placed in a small clear plastic specimen bag for purposes of being medically preserved in a chemical suspected to be formalin,” the report said. “However, many of the bags had degraded over time and/or suffered damage, resulting in leakage from the individual bags into the outer bag, box, or cooler.”

Klopfer also failed to properly record information about the remains, the report added.

During a press conference in September, a woman who had received an abortion from Klopfer said she felt like she had been “violated all over again” after learning what the abortionist had done with the remains of babies he had aborted.

“Even after much healing and attending a post-abortive retreat, hearing the news of over 2,000 baby remains on George Klopfer’s property stirred up so many emotions, not only for me but for many women reaching out to me,” she said at the time. “I feel like I have been violated all over again.”

The woman said that she had been speaking to attorneys in an effort to sue Klopfer’s estate and get DNA testing done to determine if the baby girl she aborted was among the remains kept on the abortionist’s property.