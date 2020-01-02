The leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps threatened the United States on Thursday. This followed Tuesday and Wednesday’s Iranian-backed proxy groups’ attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Major General Hossein Salami warned the US, “Iran annihilates any aggressor.”

Salami added that Iran is not afraid of any war.

Fars News reported:

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that Iran does not fear the US threats and is ready to defeat it again.

“The Iranian nation has not started war in the past incidents but it annihilates any aggressor and the US is aware of this,” General Salami said, addressing a gathering in the Southwestern city of Ahvaz on Thursday.

He underlined the need for the Americans to speak with Iran with a correct and appropriate launguage, and said, “We are powerful and ready for defeating the US several other times and we are not worried about the US threats and it is them who should be worried.”

Elsewhere, the IRGC chief commander censured the enemies for their attempts to attribute their failures in Iraq to the Islamic Republic.

