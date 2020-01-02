Iranians online are cheering the assassination of Iran Quds Force leader Major General Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad early Friday local time, with many thanking President Trump with a hashtag that reads: #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani. Many observers regarded Soleimani as the second most powerful person in Iran behind the Supreme Leader.

It was just Wednesday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei trash talked President Trump, saying, “That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran. 1st: You can’t do anything. 2nd: If you were logical —which you’re not— you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you.”

That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran.

1st: You can’t do anything.

2nd: If you were logical —which you’re not— you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you. https://t.co/hMGOEDwHuY — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 1, 2020

Iranians responded Thursday night U.S. time thanking President Trump:

Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump , as an American-Iranian woman, just wanted to say thank you, you are brave, courageous and intelligent as hell! #Trump2020 I hope you see this mesagge🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani pic.twitter.com/PogKankaXq — BaHaRaN (@ForSyteSaga2013) January 3, 2020

The best news I could’ve heard in 2020 is this! Thank you Mr.Trump. #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani pic.twitter.com/bqRlhUSLWP — الی (@eli82zahdi) January 3, 2020

#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani This person was the cause of death for more than thousands of people in Iran. I’m happy that Trump stuck to his word and did what he promised to. pic.twitter.com/agOchFYZTI — الی (@eli82zahdi) January 3, 2020

The best gift for us was killing a terrorist and commander of the Islamic Republic#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani — پیرمرد دهه هفتادی🦁🌞 (@10he70iam) January 3, 2020

from all Syrians who have been displaced

from all Iraqis who have been injured

from all Iranians who have seen their dearest fall by the Regime,#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani — Scorpious (@Scorpio15400679) January 3, 2020

He killed, danced on the blood and people mourned

He didn’t know that Earth spins until it became his turn.

Now he is in hell and people are dancing.

Worse than being killed is when the world is happy from your death.

I am from Iran and want to say#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani pic.twitter.com/o2qFmCq66B — آراسته پاکفر (@ArastehP) January 3, 2020

I still can’t believe this mother fuckers are gone, but thanks anyway uncle trump#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani pic.twitter.com/XITWL29FVg — فؤاد (@foadsf) January 3, 2020

Thanks for killing one of the bloodthirsty commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran@realDonaldTrump#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani — Sasar🏴סאסר ✌ (@sasari_s) January 3, 2020

As an Iranian with all my heart, I thank you Mr. President @realDonaldTrump for killing Qassem Suleimani.

✌️🌷✌️

”Right on you President Trump”#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani pic.twitter.com/oEzfcourek — samar (@samar19906) January 3, 2020

Dear President Trump – You Win On Everything You Do. Thank You For Keeping America Great Again – Much Regards ♥️🇺🇸#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani pic.twitter.com/cgVexbOUtH — Baharak (@Baharak_Irani) January 3, 2020

Thank you so much Mr. President for destroying the mass killer Qasem Soleimani. Today is a great day for all the Iranian and American people. Iran will celebrate today this victory.#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani — Iranian American (@IranLionness) January 3, 2020

Qassim Suleimani, the killer of the Iraqi and Syrian protesters should have been killed, we thank you, we pray for your victory in the elections.#TnxPOTUS4Soleimani https://t.co/udogfmpmmc — از خدا بی خبر (@unawareofgod) January 3, 2020

The outpouring is tremendous. There is even video of protesters in Baghdad cheering the death of Soleimani. Their protests against Iranian influence over the Iraqi government has been met with deadly violence by Iran backed militias.

